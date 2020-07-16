CNB Bank Invests $30,000 in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.