CNB Bank Has $960,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

