CNB Bank Has $44,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

