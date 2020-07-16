CNB Bank Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CNB Bank lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

