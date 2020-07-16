CNB Bank Has $126,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $327.59 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average is $295.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

