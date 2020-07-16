CNB Bank Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CNB Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after acquiring an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

