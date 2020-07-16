CNB Bank Has $1.09 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 67,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

