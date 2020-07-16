CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

