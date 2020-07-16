CNB Bank Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

