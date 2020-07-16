CNB Bank Buys 761 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 83.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 230,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

