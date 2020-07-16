CNB Bank Buys 525 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 191,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 80,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $337,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000.

EFA stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

