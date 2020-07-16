CNB Bank Buys 42 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,657 shares of company stock worth $15,379,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $346.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

