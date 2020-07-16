CNB Bank Buys 280 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

