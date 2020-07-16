CNB Bank Buys 274 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.