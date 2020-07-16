CNB Bank Buys 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

