CNB Bank Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

