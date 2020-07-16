CNB Bank Acquires Shares of 3,950 Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59. Draftkings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 in the last ninety days.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

