CNB Bank Acquires New Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.52.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

