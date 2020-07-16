CNB Bank Acquires New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,757,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.