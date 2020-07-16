CNB Bank Acquires 647 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 323.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 536,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

