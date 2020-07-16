CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $192.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $201.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CME. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of CME stock opened at $165.56 on Monday. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

