CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of CME stock opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,438,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $8,147,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

