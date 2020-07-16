Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($18.46).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 712 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.24 million and a P/E ratio of 68.46. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,039 ($12.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 822.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 770.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

