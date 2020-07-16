CL King Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $66.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CL King from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

