Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $175.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

