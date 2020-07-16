Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.20, 628,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,106,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.