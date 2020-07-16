Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $101.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on C. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.