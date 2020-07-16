Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Shares of HCAT opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $28,507.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,914,835. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 472,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

