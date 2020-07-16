Citigroup Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of C opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

