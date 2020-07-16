Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after buying an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.51.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

