Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 57.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.51.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

