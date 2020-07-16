Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.60. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.83). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Citi Trends by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

