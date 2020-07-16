Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.