Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lowered by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

