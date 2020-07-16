Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.