Christine Holman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) insider Christine Holman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.45 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of A$94,500.00 ($64,726.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Collins Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of A$3.50 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of A$10.80 ($7.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $853.37 million and a PE ratio of 27.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.63.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.