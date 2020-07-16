Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $946.57.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,103.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,044.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.