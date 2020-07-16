China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 10.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 189,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,661,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)
China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.
