China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 10.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 189,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,661,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

