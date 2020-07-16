China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of DL opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. China Distance Education has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 122.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 128,235 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in China Distance Education during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Company Profile

