China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, approximately 151,149 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 80,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Distance Education by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

