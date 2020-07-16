Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.42. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 71,899 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

