Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

