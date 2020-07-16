Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

XOM stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.