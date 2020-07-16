Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.2% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $307.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

