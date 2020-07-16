Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

PM stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.