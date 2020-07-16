Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

