Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

