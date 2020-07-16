Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $9,378,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 960,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

