Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 8.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $161,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.