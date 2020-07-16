Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,579 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners makes up about 3.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $65,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

